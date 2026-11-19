Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has been remanded in custody until December 2, following proceedings before a Sri Lankan court.

The son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a prominent figure within the SLPP, Namal Rajapaksa was ordered to remain in remand custody as legal proceedings against him continue.

The case has drawn significant public attention given Rajapaksa's high-profile political background and his family's long-standing influence in Sri Lankan politics. He had previously served as a cabinet minister and remains a sitting member of parliament.

The remand order keeps him in custody through to the beginning of December, when the matter is expected to be taken up again before the courts for further hearing.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the nature of the proceedings are expected to emerge as the case progresses in the coming days.

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