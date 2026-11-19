Teachers and school principals across Sri Lanka are preparing to take part in a Black Day protest on Monday, November 23, following a call to action by the Lanka Independent Teachers' Service Association.

The association has put forward two key demands: the payment of a Rs. 25,000 living allowance and the release of the outstanding two-thirds of a salary increase that was previously promised to educators but has yet to be fully delivered.

Rising Cost of Living Cited as Key Concern

The association has pointed to escalating inflation as a major factor driving the protest, arguing that the rising cost of living has placed a significant financial strain on teachers and principals nationwide. The organisation contends that the situation has materially affected the living standards of educators and that immediate salary adjustments are necessary.

In its statement, the association urged all its members to stand united and participate in the demonstration, framing the action as a collective effort to compel the relevant authorities to address the outstanding pay-related grievances.

Demands Remain Unmet

Central to the protest is the unresolved matter of the salary increase, of which only a portion has reportedly been paid to date. The association has stressed that the remaining two-thirds must be honoured without further delay, alongside the introduction of the Rs. 25,000 living allowance to help offset the burden of inflation on the teaching profession.

The association has called on members to come forward under its campaign slogan and demonstrate their resolve to secure the fulfilment of these demands.