Cut-Off Marks Published for 2026 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination

The Department of Examinations has released the school-wise cut-off marks for the 2026 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, providing anxious parents and students across Sri Lanka with the information they need to assess placement prospects at their preferred schools.

What Are Cut-Off Marks?

Cut-off marks represent the minimum score a student must achieve in the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination to be considered for admission to a particular school under the scholarship scheme. These figures vary significantly from school to school, depending on the number of available seats and the overall performance of candidates who listed that institution as a preference.

Highly sought-after national schools in Colombo and other major cities typically carry the highest cut-off scores, reflecting intense competition for limited places. Provincial and regional schools generally record comparatively lower thresholds, offering opportunities for students in those areas.

Guidance for Parents and Students

Families are advised to carefully review the published school-wise cut-off data and compare it against their child's examination results before proceeding with school selection decisions. Key points to keep in mind include:

Cut-off marks differ for each school and are determined annually based on that year's examination performance.

Meeting the cut-off mark for a given school does not automatically guarantee admission, as other eligibility criteria may also apply.

Students who scored at or above the published cut-off for their preferred school should follow the official admissions process outlined by the Department of Examinations.

Parents are encouraged to consult their respective provincial education offices for further clarification specific to their region.

Importance of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination remains one of the most significant academic milestones in Sri Lanka's primary education calendar. Sitting the examination annually, thousands of students across the island compete for the opportunity to gain entry into some of the country's most prestigious schools, along with financial assistance designed to support academically talented children from less affluent backgrounds.

The examination serves a dual purpose — identifying academically gifted students and providing them with financial support to pursue quality education at leading institutions.

Parents and guardians who require the full school-wise cut-off marks list are advised to visit the official Department of Examinations website or contact their nearest district education office to obtain the complete and verified data.

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