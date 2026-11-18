Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has voiced strong concerns over the arrest of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) trade union leader Ananda Palitha, suggesting the move may represent a deliberate effort by the government to silence mounting opposition to the 2027 Budget.

Arrest Draws Political Scrutiny

The detention of Ananda Palitha, a prominent trade union figure affiliated with the SJB, has sparked significant political debate, with Namal Rajapaksa emerging as one of the most vocal critics of the authorities' decision to take the union leader into custody.

Rajapaksa questioned the timing and motivation behind the arrest, raising the possibility that it forms part of a broader pattern of suppressing voices that have spoken out against the government's budgetary proposals for 2027.

Concerns Over Democratic Rights

The SLPP parliamentarian's intervention underscores growing unease across the political spectrum regarding the treatment of opposition figures and trade union activists. Rajapaksa's remarks point to what he characterises as an increasingly concerning approach by the ruling administration towards dissent.

Trade unions and opposition parties have been among the most vocal critics of the government's 2027 Budget, raising concerns over its potential impact on workers and ordinary Sri Lankans. The arrest of a trade union leader in this context has drawn sharp attention from political observers and civil society alike.

Wider Implications for Political Freedoms

The incident is likely to intensify debate around political freedoms and the rights of trade union activists in Sri Lanka, particularly at a time when public discourse over economic policy remains highly charged. Opposition figures are expected to continue pressing the government for clarity on the circumstances surrounding Ananda Palitha's arrest and the legal basis for his detention.

As of the time of this report, further details regarding the specific charges or the conditions of Ananda Palitha's custody had not been fully disclosed by the authorities.