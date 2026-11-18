India Eyes Stronger Regional Ties Through Visa Liberalisation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forward a sweeping proposal to offer free electronic tourist visas to citizens of all 11 Southeast Asian nations, a move widely seen as a significant step towards deepening India's engagement with the ASEAN bloc.

What the Proposal Entails

Under the proposed initiative, nationals from all member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would be eligible to obtain electronic tourist visas to India at no cost. The move is intended to remove financial barriers that have historically discouraged leisure and cultural travel between India and its Southeast Asian neighbours.

The proposal signals a deliberate shift in New Delhi's approach to regional diplomacy, using tourism as a soft-power tool to strengthen people-to-people connections across Asia.

Strategic Significance

India's "Act East" policy has long sought to position the country as a natural partner for Southeast Asian nations across trade, security, and cultural exchange. Analysts note that waiving e-visa fees for the region's citizens aligns directly with that broader strategic ambition, potentially attracting millions of additional visitors annually from countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, among others.

The tourism sector, still recovering and expanding following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, stands to benefit considerably if the proposal is formalised and implemented.

Implications for the Wider Region

The announcement has drawn attention beyond Southeast Asia, with regional observers noting that such a policy could set a precedent for similar bilateral or multilateral visa facilitation arrangements. For South Asian neighbours, including Sri Lanka, it underscores the growing competition among destinations to attract tourists by simplifying entry requirements.

No firm implementation timeline has been announced as yet, but the proposal is expected to be discussed further at upcoming diplomatic engagements between India and ASEAN partners.

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