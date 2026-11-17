One of Colombo's most iconic hospitality landmarks is preparing for a significant transformation, with Galadari Hotels (Lanka) PLC announcing plans to formally relaunch its flagship property under the internationally recognised Radisson Blu banner.

A New Identity for a Colombo Institution

Galadari Hotels (Lanka) PLC has confirmed that a major brand launch event has been scheduled for November 22, 2026, at which the property will be officially unveiled as the Radisson Blu Hotel Galadari Colombo. The announcement marks a pivotal moment for the storied hotel, which has long been a fixture of Colombo's skyline and hospitality scene.

The rebranding signals a strategic move by the company to align the property with a globally recognised hotel brand, positioning it to compete more effectively in an increasingly competitive luxury accommodation market in Sri Lanka.

What the Rebrand Means for Sri Lanka's Tourism Sector

The integration of the Radisson Blu brand into the Colombo hotel landscape is expected to bring renewed international visibility to the property, potentially attracting a broader base of corporate and leisure travellers from around the world.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel companies with a presence across numerous countries.

The Galadari property occupies a prime location in the heart of Colombo, making it a strategically valuable asset under an internationally recognised brand.

The formal launch event is set for November 22, 2026, with the full unveiling expected to draw significant attention from the local business and tourism communities.

Looking Ahead

As Sri Lanka continues to rebuild and revitalise its tourism industry, the rebranding of such a prominent property is widely seen as a positive signal for investor confidence in the sector. The move by Galadari Hotels is likely to be watched closely by industry stakeholders, travel operators, and hospitality investors both locally and internationally.

Further details regarding the November 2026 launch event and any associated property upgrades or service enhancements are expected to be announced by Galadari Hotels (Lanka) PLC in the months ahead.

Related Video