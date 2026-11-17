Sri Lanka's Central Expressway Project is set to advance further after the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval at its meeting on 30 June 2026 to proceed with the first stage of the highway's fourth section, covering the route from Kurunegala to Galewela.

Details of the Approved Stretch

The newly approved stage will cover the road section from Kilometer 78+000 at Kurunegala to Kilometer 116+500 at Galewela, spanning approximately 38.5 kilometres. This forms the initial phase of the broader fourth section of the Central Expressway, which is ultimately planned to extend from Kurunegala through to Dambulla.

Procurement Process Initiated

With Cabinet approval now secured, the tendering process for the construction work has been set in motion, with bids called from prospective contractors. The move signals that groundwork for the project is expected to get underway in the near future.

Significance for the Country

The Central Expressway Project is one of Sri Lanka's most significant infrastructure undertakings in recent years, aimed at improving connectivity between the Western Province and the country's central regions. Once completed, the expressway is expected to reduce travel times considerably, ease congestion on existing roads, and provide a boost to economic activity along the corridor.

The progression of the fourth section is particularly anticipated by communities in the North Western and Central Provinces, who stand to benefit directly from improved road infrastructure linking key regional centres.