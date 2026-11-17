Another Sri Lankan leopard has been found caught in an illegal snare, raising fresh alarm among wildlife conservationists and experts who say the island's iconic big cats face an increasingly dire threat from poaching and habitat encroachment.

A Disturbing Pattern Continues

The incident marks yet another troubling case in what conservationists describe as a recurring and deeply concerning pattern. Sri Lankan leopards, a subspecies found exclusively on the island, are being placed at serious risk by snares set illegally across forests and wildlife corridors throughout the country.

Snares are typically laid by poachers targeting smaller animals such as deer and wild boar for bushmeat, but leopards frequently fall victim to these indiscriminate traps. The injuries sustained from snares can be severe, often resulting in permanent disability or death if the animal is not discovered and treated in time.

Experts Sound the Alarm

Wildlife experts and conservationists have responded to the latest incident with urgent calls for stronger protective measures for the species. They argue that existing enforcement mechanisms are insufficient to deter illegal trapping activities within and around Sri Lanka's protected areas.

Experts emphasise that the Sri Lankan leopard, known scientifically as Panthera pardus kotiya, is a nationally and globally significant subspecies that warrants far more robust conservation efforts than are currently in place.

Among the key concerns raised by specialists are the fragmentation of leopard habitats, reduced prey availability, and the growing number of human-wildlife conflict incidents that push these animals closer to human settlements and, consequently, greater danger.

Sri Lanka's Leopards Under Threat

The Sri Lankan leopard is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List. As the apex predator on the island — a role that makes the species ecologically critical — its decline would have far-reaching consequences for the broader ecosystem.

Sri Lanka's national parks, including Yala, Wilpattu, and Horton Plains, serve as vital refuges for the remaining leopard population. However, conservationists warn that illegal snaring activity is not confined to areas outside park boundaries and that enforcement within protected zones must also be strengthened.

Calls for Action

Increased ranger patrols and anti-poaching units within and around protected areas

Harsher legal penalties for those found setting illegal snares

Greater community engagement and awareness programmes in villages bordering wildlife zones

Dedicated funding for leopard monitoring and rapid-response rescue teams

Conservationists stress that protecting the Sri Lankan leopard is not only a matter of preserving biodiversity but also of safeguarding the country's natural heritage and its growing wildlife tourism industry, which draws thousands of visitors annually.

Authorities have yet to make a formal public statement regarding the latest snaring incident, but wildlife advocates are urging the Department of Wildlife Conservation to treat the matter with the urgency it deserves.

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