Relatives of victims of enforced disappearances took to the streets in Jaffna on Sunday, calling for an international investigation into the Chemmani mass grave site, which many believe holds the remains of individuals who went missing during Sri Lanka's decades-long civil conflict.

Protest Organised by ARED

The demonstration was organised by the Association of Relatives of Enforced Disappearances (ARED), a group representing families who have spent years — in some cases decades — searching for answers about the fate of their loved ones. Protesters gathered to voice their frustration over what they describe as a persistent failure by domestic authorities to deliver justice and transparency.

The Chemmani site, located on the outskirts of Jaffna, has long been a focal point of grief and controversy. Human remains have previously been discovered there, fuelling longstanding suspicions that the location may contain the bodies of those who disappeared during the war years.

Calls for International Oversight

Demonstrators argued that local investigative mechanisms have proven inadequate and that only an independent, internationally-led inquiry can ensure credibility and accountability. Families present at the protest expressed deep distrust in the ability or willingness of Sri Lankan state institutions to conduct a thorough and impartial examination of the site.

Families who have waited for justice for years are demanding that the international community step in where domestic processes have repeatedly fallen short.

ARED has consistently maintained that enforced disappearances represent one of the most painful and unresolved legacies of the Sri Lankan civil war, with thousands of families across the North and East still awaiting credible information about missing relatives.

A Wound That Remains Open

The protest in Jaffna reflects a broader sense of anguish felt by Tamil communities in the North, where memories of the conflict and its human cost remain raw. Despite various government-appointed commissions and transitional justice initiatives over the years, many affected families say meaningful progress has been elusive.

Activists and human rights groups have repeatedly urged both the Sri Lankan government and the international community to treat the investigation of mass grave sites such as Chemmani as a matter of urgent humanitarian and legal priority.

The demonstration on Sunday underscores that for the families of the missing, the search for truth is far from over.

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