The 2027 budget of the Soranathota Pradeshiya Sabha, controlled by the National People's Power (NPP), was defeated at its second reading on Tuesday, with opposition parties joining forces to outvote the ruling council members.

At a council session presided over by Chairman Jayalath Edirimanna, the budget proposals garnered only six votes in favour, while ten members voted against, resulting in a defeat by a majority of four votes.

NPP Outnumbered as Opposition Parties Close Ranks

All six NPP representatives on the council backed the budget, but their numbers proved insufficient against a united opposition front. Members from five separate parties crossed party lines to collectively bring down the proposals.

Those who voted against the budget were drawn from the following parties:

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) — four members

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) — two members

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) — two members

United National Party (UNP) — one member

Sarvajana Balaya — one member

The defeat marks a notable setback for the NPP at the local government level, underscoring the challenges the party faces in steering its policy agenda through councils where it does not command a working majority. Despite its recent political momentum at the national level, the Soranathota outcome illustrates that opposition parties retain the capacity to coordinate effectively at the grassroots tier of governance.

The budget's failure at the second reading means council administrators will now need to navigate alternative arrangements to manage the local body's finances going forward.