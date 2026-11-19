Government executive officers across Sri Lanka are preparing to walk off the job tomorrow, Wednesday 20 November, in a one-day token strike aimed at pressing authorities to address their salary and allowance demands.

The Joint Committee of Government Executive Officers announced that the industrial action will be island-wide in scope, with 20 trade unions representing a range of executive service categories set to participate in the work stoppage.

Budget Provisions Fall Short, Unions Say

The strike has been called in direct response to the salary and allowance provisions outlined in the 2027 Budget. According to the participating unions, the proposed allowance increases included in the Budget do not adequately address their longstanding concerns over pay and benefits.

The unions contend that despite the Budget making provisions for allowance adjustments, the measures fall well short of what executive officers consider fair and sufficient to meet their expectations.

Broad Coalition of Unions Joining Action

The involvement of 20 trade unions signals a broad and coordinated show of discontent among government executive officers. The Joint Committee indicated that the token strike is intended to send a clear message to the government ahead of further budget deliberations.

It remains to be seen whether the one-day action will prompt negotiations between union representatives and the relevant authorities over the disputed salary and allowance provisions.