The Court of Appeal has affirmed a seven-year rigorous imprisonment sentence handed down to a man found guilty of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy, after luring the victim under the pretence of offering him a motorcycle ride.

The ruling by the appellate court confirms the punishment originally imposed by a lower court, sending a firm judicial message regarding the protection of minors from sexual exploitation.

Details of the Offence

According to court proceedings, the perpetrator gained the trust of the teenage victim by offering him a ride on his motorcycle. He subsequently subjected the minor to sexual abuse, an act that the courts have treated with the utmost seriousness given the vulnerability of the victim and the calculated nature of the offence.

The case highlights a deeply concerning pattern in which young people are targeted by individuals who exploit seemingly innocent gestures to gain access to potential victims.

Court's Decision

The Court of Appeal, upon reviewing the case, found no grounds to reduce or overturn the sentence, determining that the seven-year rigorous imprisonment term was appropriate and proportionate to the gravity of the crime committed.

The decision reinforces the judiciary's commitment to upholding the rights and safety of children and adolescents across Sri Lanka, and signals that those who prey upon minors will face the full weight of the law.

Broader Implications

Child protection advocates have long called for stronger enforcement of laws safeguarding minors from sexual predators, emphasising the need for public awareness regarding the tactics used by perpetrators to approach and manipulate young victims.

Parents and guardians are urged to educate children about the dangers of accepting rides or assistance from strangers.

Authorities continue to encourage victims and witnesses to come forward and report suspected abuse without fear.

Legal experts note that the appellate court's decision sets a strong precedent for similar cases going forward.

The reaffirmed sentence serves as a stark reminder that Sri Lanka's legal system remains resolute in its stance against the sexual abuse of children and young persons.

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