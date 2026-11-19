A fresh political controversy has ignited in India after a close ally of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay paid a visit to the former residence of slain Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Velupillai Prabhakaran in Sri Lanka, drawing sharp condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the Congress party maintained a conspicuous silence on the matter.

The Visit That Sparked the Row

The visit to Prabhakaran's ancestral home, located in northern Sri Lanka, has set off a firestorm of political debate across India, particularly within Tamil Nadu's already charged political landscape. The individual in question, identified as a prominent ally of Chief Minister Vijay, made the pilgrimage-like trip to the site associated with the deceased LTTE chief, whose organisation was responsible for decades of brutal civil conflict in Sri Lanka and was designated a terrorist group by India following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

BJP Fires Back

The BJP wasted little time in launching a stinging attack over the visit, framing it as deeply insensitive and politically irresponsible. Party leaders questioned how any individual with close ties to a sitting Chief Minister could make such a visit without facing official rebuke, and demanded that Chief Minister Vijay publicly distance himself from the act and issue a clear condemnation.

BJP spokespersons reminded the public of the LTTE's internationally recognised terrorist designation in India and stressed that any gesture of reverence or solidarity towards the organisation or its leadership — even symbolic — was wholly unacceptable and an affront to the memory of those killed during the Sri Lankan civil war and the victims of LTTE violence on Indian soil.

Congress Chooses Silence

Notably absent from the debate was the Indian National Congress, which declined to comment on the controversy. The party's silence drew criticism from political observers who noted that Congress, as the party of Rajiv Gandhi, bore a particularly poignant obligation to speak out against any apparent glorification of LTTE figures.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka-India Ties

The incident also carries significance beyond domestic Indian politics, touching on the delicate relationship between India and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has worked extensively to move forward from the wounds of its decades-long civil war, which ended in 2009 with the military defeat of the LTTE. Any perceived glorification of LTTE leadership by figures connected to Indian politics risks complicating the carefully managed bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring nations.

Sri Lankan Tamil communities and political groups have long maintained emotional and cultural ties with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu, but official diplomatic channels have consistently emphasised the need to respect Sri Lanka's sovereignty and its post-war reconciliation process.

Political Observers Weigh In

Political analysts suggest the controversy reflects the persistent sensitivity surrounding the LTTE's legacy in Tamil Nadu politics, where references to the organisation and its leadership continue to carry electoral and emotional weight among certain voter segments. However, critics argue that normalising visits to sites associated with designated terrorist leaders sets a dangerous precedent, regardless of the political calculations involved.

As of now, Chief Minister Vijay's office has not issued an official statement either endorsing or condemning the visit, a silence that opposition parties — led primarily by the BJP — are likely to amplify in the days ahead.

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