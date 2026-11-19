Authorities in Kandy have issued a stern warning to the public following a sharp rise in financial scams across the district, with police recording more than 12 formal complaints in recent times. Among the victims is an elderly man who lost a devastating Rs. 7 million to fraudsters, highlighting the growing threat posed by increasingly sophisticated con artists targeting residents of the hill capital.

Complaints on the Rise

Kandy Police confirmed that the number of fraud-related complaints has been climbing at an alarming rate, prompting investigators to urge members of the public — particularly senior citizens — to exercise extreme caution when approached with unsolicited financial offers or investment opportunities.

The wave of scams has raised serious concerns among law enforcement, who note that victims are often manipulated through elaborate schemes designed to appear legitimate, making it difficult for individuals to identify the deception before it is too late.

Elderly Man Among the Hardest Hit

One of the most distressing cases involves an elderly man who fell victim to fraudsters and was swindled out of Rs. 7 million. The case underscores a troubling pattern in which older members of society are disproportionately targeted, as criminals exploit their trust and, in some instances, limited familiarity with modern financial systems.

Police Issue Public Warning

In response to the surge, Kandy Police have called on residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity immediately. Authorities have outlined several precautions the public should take:

Never transfer money to individuals or organisations you have not personally verified.

Be highly suspicious of investment schemes promising unusually high returns.

Consult a trusted family member or legal advisor before committing to any financial transaction.

Report suspicious calls, messages, or visits to the nearest police station without delay.

Police stressed that prompt reporting is critical, as early intervention significantly increases the chances of recovering lost funds and apprehending those responsible.

A Growing National Concern

The situation in Kandy reflects a broader national trend, with financial scams becoming increasingly prevalent across Sri Lanka. Investigators are urging banks and financial institutions to also play a proactive role in flagging unusual transactions, particularly those involving elderly account holders, as a frontline defence against fraud.

Anyone with information related to financial scams in the Kandy district is encouraged to contact local police authorities immediately.