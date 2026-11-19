Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has moved to quash circulating reports suggesting that the island nation has been barred from hosting International Cricket Council (ICC) events until 2035, issuing a formal clarification to set the record straight.

Rumours Spark Concern Among Cricket Fans

Speculation spread rapidly across social media and various online platforms, claiming that the ICC had revoked Sri Lanka's rights to host major international cricket tournaments for an extended period stretching to 2035. The reports triggered widespread concern among Sri Lankan cricket supporters and stakeholders, given the country's proud history as a host nation for marquee cricketing events.

SLC Steps In With Official Statement

Moving swiftly to address the growing alarm, Sri Lanka Cricket issued an official clarification denying the claims. The board indicated that the reports were inaccurate and sought to reassure fans, players, and administrators that the situation had been misrepresented in the information doing the rounds.

SLC emphasised that it remains engaged with the ICC on matters relating to hosting arrangements and that no such blanket ban stripping the country of hosting rights through 2035 had been imposed.

A Sensitive Issue for Sri Lankan Cricket

The sensitivity surrounding the topic reflects broader anxieties about Sri Lanka's standing within the global cricketing community, particularly following a period of administrative and financial challenges that have at times strained the board's relationship with international governing bodies.

Sri Lanka has historically been a celebrated host of international cricket, having co-hosted the iconic 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup — a tournament the island nation memorably won — along with numerous other bilateral and multi-team series over the decades.

Calls for Transparency

Cricket analysts and supporters have called on SLC to provide greater transparency regarding its ongoing discussions with the ICC, particularly concerning future hosting allocations. With the ICC's Future Tours Programme and event hosting schedules remaining subjects of keen interest, clarity from the board is seen as essential to maintaining public confidence.

SLC has not yet released a detailed breakdown of its current hosting agreements or future commitments, but its swift denial is expected to ease immediate concerns while the board works to communicate further information to stakeholders.