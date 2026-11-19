Public sector trade unions in Sri Lanka are stepping up pressure on the government over what they describe as serious pay anomalies introduced through the 2026 budget, as workers across state institutions struggle to cope with the ongoing burden of high inflation.

Unions Sound the Alarm

Several unions representing government employees have begun mobilising their members, warning that the salary structures outlined in the latest budget have created unfair disparities among public sector workers. Union leaders argue that the adjustments fail to adequately address the widening gap between wages and the actual cost of living that employees face on a daily basis.

The grievances centre on what union representatives are calling structural inconsistencies in the pay revisions, where certain categories of workers received more favourable treatment than others, leaving a significant portion of the public workforce worse off in real terms.

Inflation Compounds the Frustration

The discontent comes at a particularly difficult time for Sri Lankan households. Despite some easing of inflation from the peak levels seen during the country's economic crisis, the cost of essential goods, utilities, and services continues to place considerable strain on families dependent on government salaries.

Union officials contend that any pay revision that does not account for the sustained erosion of purchasing power amounts to little more than a symbolic gesture, and that workers deserve meaningful relief rather than adjustments that look better on paper than in practice.

Calls for Government Intervention

The unions have called on the government to revisit the budget provisions and engage in direct dialogue with worker representatives to resolve the anomalies before they escalate into broader industrial action. There are growing concerns that if the issues are left unaddressed, the country could face disruptions to public services at a time when the administration is working to restore economic stability and public confidence.

The developments highlight the continuing challenge faced by Sri Lanka's government in balancing fiscal discipline — a key requirement under its International Monetary Fund recovery programme — with the welfare demands of a large and influential public sector workforce.

What Comes Next

It remains to be seen whether the government will move swiftly to engage with the unions or hold its current position in the interest of maintaining budgetary targets. With public sector employees forming a substantial voting bloc, the political stakes of mishandling these grievances are considerable as Sri Lanka looks ahead to a period of hoped-for economic recovery.

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