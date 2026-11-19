Six Local Insurers Receive Upgraded Ratings as Fitch Realigns National Scale

Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of six Sri Lankan insurance companies while affirming the ratings of two others, following a recalibration of its national rating scale applicable to the country.

The move is part of a broader technical adjustment to Fitch's national rating framework for Sri Lanka, rather than a reflection of any fundamental change in the individual financial performance or risk profiles of the insurers concerned. Such recalibrations are carried out periodically by Fitch to ensure that national scale ratings remain consistent and accurately reflect the relative creditworthiness of entities operating within a specific market.

What the Recalibration Means

National scale ratings are designed to measure the creditworthiness of issuers or obligations relative to others within the same country. When Fitch recalibrates its national scale for a particular jurisdiction, ratings across multiple entities may be adjusted upward or downward to maintain the integrity and comparability of the scale — without necessarily indicating improved or deteriorated financial health at the entity level.

In this instance, six insurers saw their IFS ratings lifted as a direct result of the recalibration, while two others had their existing ratings affirmed without change.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Insurance Sector

The development carries notable significance for Sri Lanka's insurance industry, which has been navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment in recent years following the country's economic crisis. Upgraded ratings, even those driven by a technical recalibration, can enhance the perceived credibility of insurers in the eyes of reinsurers, institutional clients, and international business partners.

For policyholders and investors alike, IFS ratings serve as a key indicator of an insurer's ability to meet its financial obligations, particularly in the event of large-scale claims.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has been on a gradual path of economic stabilisation following its historic sovereign debt default in 2022 and the subsequent International Monetary Fund bailout programme. As the country's financial sector regains footing, assessments by international rating agencies such as Fitch are closely watched by both local and foreign stakeholders as barometers of institutional resilience.

The recalibration by Fitch underscores continued international engagement with Sri Lanka's financial sector and may contribute positively to broader confidence in the island nation's insurance market going forward.

Related Video