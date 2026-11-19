A sudden fire broke out earlier today (19 November) at the headquarters building of the Inland Revenue Department in Colombo, according to the department. The blaze originated in the central air conditioning system located on the ground floor of the building.

The Inland Revenue Department described the incident as a minor fire, stating that it posed no significant threat to the facility or its operations. Authorities were able to fully contain the situation by this evening, with no disruption reported to the department's regular office functions.

The department confirmed that all operations are continuing as normal in the wake of the incident, reassuring the public that there would be no interruption to its services.

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