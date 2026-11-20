A suspect being held at the Matale Police Station died in the early hours of this morning (20 November) after suddenly falling ill while being transported to hospital, according to reports.

The man, a 36-year-old resident of Ampitiya, Kandy, had been arrested on suspicion of possessing ice (crystal methamphetamine) and was being detained in Cell No. 1 of the Matale Police Station at the time he took ill.

Authorities moved to admit him to the Matale District General Hospital after he suddenly became unwell, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The suspect had been taken into custody on Wednesday (19 November) by the Matale Police Anti-Corruption Unit following an operation in the Hithgolla area of Matale, during which 3,010 milligrams of ice were allegedly found in his possession.

The circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be officially detailed, and further investigations are underway.

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