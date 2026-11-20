Colombo Court Denies Bail to Former Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake in Rs. 8.4 Million Bribery Case
The Colombo Magistrate's Court has refused bail to former Minister and Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, who remains in remand custody in connection with an alleged Rs. 8.4 million bribery case.
Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama delivered the ruling on Monday (20) when the case was called before the court, rejecting a bail application filed on behalf of the former legislator.
Dassanayake is facing allegations that he solicited and received Rs. 8.4 million in bribes from three private companies operating in the phosphate trade. The alleged payments are linked to the granting of licences to those companies for phosphate-related business activities.
The former Minister was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court earlier in the day ahead of the scheduled hearing.
With bail now denied, Dassanayake will continue to be held in remand custody as proceedings in the case move forward.
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8.4 million only? Surely the real amount is much more than that.
Finally some justice. These politicians think they can do anything.
Bail deny pannala what, next case will drag for 10 years as usual.