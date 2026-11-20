The Colombo Magistrate's Court has refused bail to former Minister and Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, who remains in remand custody in connection with an alleged Rs. 8.4 million bribery case.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama delivered the ruling on Monday (20) when the case was called before the court, rejecting a bail application filed on behalf of the former legislator.

Dassanayake is facing allegations that he solicited and received Rs. 8.4 million in bribes from three private companies operating in the phosphate trade. The alleged payments are linked to the granting of licences to those companies for phosphate-related business activities.

The former Minister was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court earlier in the day ahead of the scheduled hearing.

With bail now denied, Dassanayake will continue to be held in remand custody as proceedings in the case move forward.

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