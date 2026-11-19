The Colombo Chief Magistrate has ordered five fishermen to be remanded in custody until November 1 (next month), following their arrest by the Sri Lanka Navy in a special operation conducted in the deep southern seas, according to a report citing court proceedings. The suspects are accused of importing, possessing, and trafficking a consignment of heroin and 'ice' (methamphetamine) weighing 101 kilograms and 870 grams, valued at over Rs. 1.5 billion.

When presenting the suspects before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, the Police Narcotics Bureau revealed that the fishermen had allegedly demanded Rs. 50 million (five crore rupees) from a drug trafficker known as "Chuti Malli," said to be a resident of Mirissa, in exchange for transporting the drug consignment ashore.

Suspects Identified and Produced Before Court

The five individuals produced before the court by the Narcotics Bureau, all residents of Akuressa, have been identified as:

S.G. Chanaka Uday Kumara

H.W. Madu Sankha

B. Uday Kumara

Prasanna Uday Kumara

Sasindu Chamika

Arrested at Sea, Brought to Galle

The five suspects were apprehended on November 13 during a targeted naval operation in deep-sea waters. They were subsequently brought to the Port of Galle, where they were handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further questioning. Following the conclusion of initial investigations, they were presented before the magistrate, who ordered their remand.

The Narcotics Bureau continues to investigate the full network behind the smuggling operation, including the alleged role of the Mirissa-based trafficker referred to as "Chuti Malli."

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