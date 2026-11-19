Fourteen police officers attached to the Dematagoda Police Station have been hospitalised after falling suddenly ill, according to the North Colombo Senior Superintendent of Police's office, as reported by Lankadeepa.

Among those affected are one Chief Inspector, three Police Sergeants, nine Police Constables, and one female Police Constable, the Senior Superintendent's office confirmed.

All fourteen were initially admitted to the Narahenpita Police Hospital after presenting with fever and skin infections. Following initial treatment, the Chief Inspector and the female Police Constable were subsequently transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further medical care.

Sources from the Senior Superintendent of Police's office further stated that doctors have determined the officers fell ill after a pathogen entered their bodies.

Investigations into the cause of the outbreak are ongoing.

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