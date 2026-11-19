A British flight attendant who has been detained in Sri Lanka on drug-related allegations is enduring harrowing conditions inside one of the country's prisons, where she recently witnessed a violent riot that left 13 inmates dead, according to reports.

The woman, described as a stewardess, is alleged to have been caught carrying drugs — an allegation that has seen her remain behind bars in what sources close to the case describe as deeply troubling circumstances.

Deadly Violence Behind Bars

The fatal prison riot, which claimed the lives of 13 people, is said to have unfolded in full view of the British detainee, adding another layer of trauma to an already desperate situation. The incident has drawn fresh attention to conditions inside Sri Lankan detention facilities and the experiences of foreign nationals held within the prison system.

Concerns Over Detention Conditions

Reports describe the jail as severely overcrowded and difficult to endure, with the detained woman's supporters raising serious concerns about her welfare and the environment she is being held in. The conditions have been characterised as nightmarish by those familiar with her case.

Sri Lanka's prison system has long faced scrutiny over issues of overcrowding, violence, and inadequate facilities. The latest riot has reignited debate about the state of the country's correctional institutions and the safety of both inmates and foreign nationals in custody.

Further details regarding the specific charges against the woman, her identity, or the precise timeline of events have not been confirmed by official sources at this stage.