A team from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) has concluded a weeklong visit to Sri Lanka aimed at bolstering joint efforts to dismantle transnational scam operations that have been targeting American citizens.

The visit, which took place from November 16 to 22, brought together US law enforcement officials and their Sri Lankan counterparts to advance active investigations and deepen bilateral cooperation against organised cybercrime networks.

High-Level Talks with Sri Lankan Authorities

During their time in Colombo, FBI and DOJ personnel engaged in a series of discussions with key Sri Lankan institutions, including the Attorney General's Department and multiple specialised units within the Sri Lanka Police. Among those involved were the Computer Crimes Investigation Unit (CCID), the Criminal Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), and the Technical Aid Unit (TAU).

The talks centred on a range of critical areas, including investigative strategies, digital evidence handling, and the processing of electronic materials seized during Sri Lanka Police raids on suspected scam operations.

Dozens of Devices Examined

According to the US Embassy in Sri Lanka, the engagement yielded significant operational progress. Two active scam centre investigations were reviewed in detail, and more than 80 electronic devices were examined for potential digital evidence — a substantial step forward in building prosecutable cases against those behind the networks.

The Embassy confirmed that collaboration between Sri Lankan and US law enforcement will continue beyond the visit, with both sides committed to sharing intelligence, pursuing investigative leads, and working in concert to disrupt transnational criminal activity.

Broader Fight Against Cybercrime

The visit underscores growing international concern over scam centres operating across Asia, which have been linked to large-scale fraud schemes targeting victims in the United States and other Western nations. Sri Lanka's willingness to engage directly with US federal agencies signals a firm commitment to addressing the country's potential exposure to such criminal networks and reinforcing its standing as a responsible partner in global law enforcement efforts.

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