Thousands of non-academic workers employed across Sri Lankan universities have walked off the job, launching a strike after the government declined to address their longstanding salary demands.

The industrial action has disrupted operations at universities island-wide, with the workforce — which includes administrative, technical, and support staff — expressing frustration over what they describe as the government's persistent failure to engage meaningfully with their grievances.

Workers Demand Fair Wages

Non-academic staff have long argued that their remuneration does not reflect the vital role they play in keeping higher education institutions functioning. Despite repeated calls for the government to come to the negotiating table, workers say their appeals have gone unanswered, leaving them with little choice but to resort to strike action.

The strike represents one of the more significant disruptions to Sri Lanka's higher education sector in recent times, drawing attention to the broader issue of public sector wage stagnation amid the country's ongoing economic difficulties.

Impact on University Operations

With thousands of staff members participating in the work stoppage, university campuses across the country are expected to experience considerable disruption to day-to-day administrative and operational activities. Students and academic staff are likely to feel the effects of the action as essential support services are withdrawn.

The strike underscores mounting tensions between public sector employees and the government over pay and conditions, as workers across various state institutions continue to grapple with the pressures of rising living costs and stagnant wages in the wake of Sri Lanka's economic crisis.

It remains to be seen whether the government will move to open dialogue with the striking workers in order to bring an early resolution to the dispute.

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