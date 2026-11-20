Four individuals who set fire to a van in the Vandaarumoolai Mavadivembu area, within the Eravur police division of Batticaloa, have been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs. 100,000 each. The verdict was delivered today at the Batticaloa High Court when the case was taken up for hearing.

According to IBC Tamil, the incident dates back to 8 March 2015, when a van valued at Rs. 6.6 million — travelling from Kurunegala to Akkraipattu — was involved in a collision with another person in the Vandaarumoolai Mavadivembu area, under the Eravur police division.

Van Set Ablaze Following Road Accident

Following the accident, the damaged van was set on fire. Suspects from the Sittandy and Vandaarumoolai areas were subsequently arrested, and a case was filed against them before the Magistrate's Court.

The case was later transferred to the High Court in 2016, where proceedings continued over the following years. On 30 October, all four accused were formally identified as guilty in court, and a date was announced for the sentencing — which was delivered today.

Decade-Long Legal Process Concludes

The conclusion of this case marks the end of a legal process spanning more than a decade, originating from an incident that took place over eleven years ago. The Batticaloa High Court's ruling imposes both custodial punishment and a financial penalty on each of the four convicted individuals.