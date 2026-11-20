A former assessor attached to the Inland Revenue Department has been sentenced to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Colombo High Court after being found guilty of soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 400,000 (four lakhs) from a businessman in exchange for underassessing his annual tax liability.

The verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, who also ordered that the convicted officer's civic rights be suspended for a period of seven years. Officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption were directed by the court to notify the Elections Commission and other relevant state institutions of the suspension, according to the report.

Sentence Structured Around Defendant's Age and Health

Judge Mihal imposed a sentence of four years' rigorous imprisonment on each of the four counts brought against the defendant, arriving at a cumulative total of 16 years. However, taking into account the convict's age and medical condition, the court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, meaning the effective custodial term will be served within a four-year period.

In addition to the imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 375,000 along with a penalty of Rs. 20,000. Should the convict fail to pay these amounts, he faces a further 14 months of simple imprisonment.

Court Rejects Leniency Given Nature of Offence

In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Mihal underscored the critical role the Inland Revenue Department plays as the principal institution responsible for collecting tax revenue from the public. He noted that the serious consequences citizens face when taxes go unpaid left no room for a lenient approach toward the defendant.

The court determined that the charges had been proven beyond reasonable doubt, with the bribery incident having taken place approximately 15 years ago. The prosecution was found to have successfully established the case against the former assessor.

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