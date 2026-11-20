More than 500 people took to the streets of Colombo on November 17 in a sombre and powerful demonstration, calling for justice over the death of elephant Kavantissa and demanding urgent government action to address Sri Lanka's worsening human-elephant conflict (HEC).

The march, organised by RARE Sri Lanka, drew a broad cross-section of society — environmentalists, animal welfare activists, schoolchildren, teachers, youth volunteers, expatriates and residents from communities in areas directly affected by human-elephant conflict. Together, they transformed the capital into a stage for a growing national outcry over the country's handling of one of its most pressing environmental and social crises.

A Funeral Procession Through the Capital

The demonstration was deliberately designed as a funeral march. Led by a traditional Mala Beraya funeral drum performance, participants carried a photograph of Kavantissa adorned with a white garland, accompanied by funeral wreaths. An eight-foot-tall cut-out of the elephant, a decorated double-cab vehicle and children holding handmade placards reading "I Love Kavantissa" gave the procession a sombre yet striking visual presence.

The procession began near the United Nations Compound, moved along Bauddhaloka Mawatha towards Thunmulla Junction and concluded at Independence Square, where participants gathered for a candlelight vigil in memory of Kavantissa and the many other elephants lost to the ongoing conflict.

Voices From Conflict-Affected Communities

The involvement of residents from human-elephant conflict-affected areas of the Anuradhapura District lent the demonstration particular weight, bringing the lived frustrations of rural communities directly to Colombo. These are communities that bear the heaviest burden of the crisis — enduring deaths, injuries, destruction of crops and homes, and the constant danger of encounters with elephants.

The march was notable for uniting two groups frequently discussed in isolation: people whose lives are threatened by elephants, and those campaigning for elephant conservation — a convergence that underscored the need for solutions addressing both human safety and wildlife protection.

Demands for Accountability and Reform

Demonstrators put forward clear and direct demands to the authorities. These included:

Justice for Kavantissa and accountability from the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC) and other responsible bodies

The removal of DWC Director General Ranjan Marasinghe

Urgent, effective and scientifically grounded measures to address the human-elephant conflict

An end to what participants described as routine assurances without meaningful action

The organisers also appealed to the United Nations and the international community to recognise the severity of Sri Lanka's human-elephant conflict and to support sustainable, long-term solutions that safeguard both rural livelihoods and the country's elephant population.

A Call for Systemic Change

Conservationists have long argued that addressing the crisis requires far more than reactive measures. A comprehensive approach — encompassing habitat protection, scientifically designed elephant corridors, improved land-use planning, effective early-warning systems and genuine community engagement — is widely regarded as essential.

As candles were lit at Independence Square, the gathering took on a significance beyond mourning a single elephant. It became a collective demand for a fundamental shift in how Sri Lanka manages its wildlife and responds to the ongoing conflict between humans and elephants.

Neither human lives nor the lives of elephants should continue to be treated as unavoidable casualties of a conflict that demands urgent national attention.

For the hundreds who marched, Kavantissa's death has become a rallying point for a broader campaign against institutional failures — and a reminder that the time for meaningful action is long overdue.

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