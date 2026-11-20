The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) has put the government on notice over potential trade union action, warning that its patience is running out after a prolonged failure to secure even a single meeting with top officials to address pressing professional and financial grievances.

Letters Ignored at Every Level

In a strongly worded statement, the GMOA revealed that it had dispatched a total of nine formal letters to three senior government figures — four to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, two to Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and three to Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa — requesting formal discussions on issues affecting government medical officers.

Despite this sustained effort, the association claims not a single opportunity for dialogue has been granted. To substantiate its position, the GMOA released copies of the correspondence, which span the period between August and November 2026.

A Wide Range of Unresolved Demands

The letters detail a comprehensive set of demands that the association says have remained unaddressed for an unacceptable length of time. Among the key concerns raised are:

Payment of outstanding public holiday and extra-duty allowances

Revision of the Disturbance, Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance

Changes to the taxation structure affecting doctors

Salary adjustments for government medical officers

Establishment of a dedicated Sri Lanka Medical Service

Improved career development pathways

Strengthening of primary healthcare delivery

Addressing staffing shortages and workforce management challenges in the public health sector

The GMOA also noted that it had submitted proposals relating to the 2027 Budget, but expressed dissatisfaction with the government's handling of those submissions as well.

Association Questions Government's Intentions

In pointed language, the GMOA questioned whether the government was deliberately sidelining the concerns of medical professionals, arguing that a responsible administration should resolve workplace disputes through dialogue and consensus rather than allowing them to escalate through neglect.

The association stressed that trade union action was not its preferred course of action, and that it had made every effort through formal channels precisely to avoid such an outcome.

Nevertheless, the GMOA made clear that if the government persists in refusing to engage, it will be left with little alternative but to proceed with industrial action — and that the administration would bear full responsibility for any consequences that follow.

Call for Unity Among Medical Officers

While leaving the door open for negotiation, the GMOA also called on government medical officers across the country to stand together against what it described as ongoing economic injustices affecting the profession.

The government had not issued a response to the GMOA's allegations at the time of reporting.