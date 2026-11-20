American fast food chain Wendy's has officially opened its first outlet in Sri Lanka, setting up at the prestigious One Galle Face retail and lifestyle destination in Colombo.

The arrival of the internationally recognised brand marks a significant milestone for Sri Lanka's growing food and beverage sector, introducing the chain's signature burgers, fries and other menu offerings to local consumers for the first time.

One Galle Face, which has steadily established itself as one of Colombo's premier destinations for international dining and retail, continues to attract globally recognised brands to its premises, further cementing its reputation as a hub for upscale lifestyle experiences in the country.

Wendy's, founded in the United States in 1969, is one of the world's largest fast food chains, known particularly for its fresh, never-frozen beef burgers and distinctive square patties. The brand boasts a strong presence across North America, Asia, the Middle East and beyond.

The opening is expected to generate considerable interest among Sri Lankan consumers, particularly younger demographics and those familiar with the brand from travels abroad, adding a fresh dining option to Colombo's increasingly competitive fast food landscape.

Further details regarding operating hours, menu offerings and promotional activities for the new Colombo outlet have not yet been disclosed.