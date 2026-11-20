A man was attacked with a sharp weapon this morning just outside the gate of the Wellawaya Magistrate's Court moments after leaving the premises following a civil case hearing, according to Lankadeepa.

The victim, a 45-year-old resident of the Hambegamuwa area, had appeared before the court for a civil case proceeding. Police say the suspect who carried out the attack is also a resident of the same Hambegamuwa area.

When questioned by police, the suspect reportedly stated that he carried out the assault out of anger over the victim allegedly spreading rumours about him. During the altercation, the suspect also sustained minor injuries.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.

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