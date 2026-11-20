Sri Lanka's national payment network operator LankaPay has reported a security incident affecting its LankaSign registration portal, raising concerns over the integrity of one of the country's key digital infrastructure platforms.

Incident Disclosed

LankaPay officially disclosed the security breach involving the LankaSign registration portal, alerting stakeholders and the broader public to the incident. The company has acknowledged the occurrence without providing extensive detail on the full scope or nature of the compromise at this stage.

What Is LankaSign?

LankaSign is a digital signature certification service operated under LankaPay, designed to facilitate secure electronic transactions and identity verification within Sri Lanka's growing digital economy. The platform plays a critical role in enabling trusted digital interactions across both public and private sector services.

Significance for Digital Sri Lanka

The incident highlights the increasing cybersecurity challenges facing national digital infrastructure as Sri Lanka accelerates its transition toward a paperless, digitally connected economy. LankaPay remains central to the country's payment ecosystem, and any vulnerability within its platforms carries potential implications for businesses and individuals who rely on its services.

Further updates are expected from LankaPay as investigations into the security incident continue. Users of the LankaSign portal are advised to remain vigilant and monitor official communications from LankaPay for guidance.