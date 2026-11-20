Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath and his private secretary have been further remanded by court, according to reports from Ada Derana.

The two individuals will remain in judicial custody following the latest remand order, which extends their detention as legal proceedings continue.

No additional details regarding the specific charges or the duration of the remand period have been confirmed at this stage. Further developments are expected as the case progresses through the court system.

This is a developing story, and Lanka Newspapers will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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