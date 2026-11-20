Sri Lanka Police have appealed to the public for assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in the Welikanda area of Ahungalla.

The Ahungalla Police are continuing their investigations into the killing, which was carried out using a pistol-type firearm on October 1, 2026. Authorities say the suspect fled the scene following the incident and has so far evaded arrest.

In a bid to track him down, police have released the suspect's photograph and personal details to the public. He has been identified as Liyanage Dinesh Suranga, 38, of No. 567/C/1, Welikanda, Ahungalla.

Public Urged to Come Forward

Police are urging anyone with information on the suspect's current whereabouts to contact authorities without delay. Members of the public can reach the Officer-in-Charge of the Ahungalla Police Station on 071-8591485 or the station's direct line on 091-2264026.

Authorities have assured that all information received will be handled with discretion, and they are calling on the community to play an active role in bringing the suspect before the law.

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