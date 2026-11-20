Amila Sampath, widely known by his alias 'Rotumba Amila', is scheduled to be repatriated to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, following his arrest by Russian security authorities earlier this year.

Sampath, who is described as an alleged organised crime figure and drug trafficker, was detained by Russian security forces in March 2025 after fleeing Sri Lanka and going into hiding abroad.

Sri Lankan authorities have been seeking Sampath in connection with a range of serious alleged criminal activities, including multiple murders, extortion, and large-scale drug trafficking operations. These activities are believed to have been carried out primarily within the Southern Province.

His return marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to bring alleged fugitives to justice, particularly those involved in organised crime networks that have extended their reach beyond the country's borders.

Further details regarding legal proceedings against Sampath are expected to emerge following his arrival and formal handover to Sri Lankan authorities.

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