The younger brother of celebrated Sri Lankan musician Victor Ratnayake has been found dead at his home in the Boralugoda area of Athurugiriya, police have confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Ratnayake Arachchilage Don Freeman, 65, according to Athurugiriya Police. He is understood to have worked as a cameraman by profession and had been living alone at the residence.

Authorities were alerted on the afternoon of November 18, after neighbours in the vicinity detected a foul smell coming from the house and notified police. Officers who responded to the scene discovered the body inside the premises.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Freeman had passed away approximately two days before his body was found, though the exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

A magisterial inquiry was subsequently carried out at the scene by Thalangama Inquirer into Sudden Deaths and Justice of the Peace Premalatha Abeywardena.

Athurugiriya Police have launched further investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

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