A 28-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Hikkaduwa area of Galle on Wednesday (19 November 2026), according to IBC Tamil. The victim succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Investigators believe the killing stemmed from a long-running financial dispute between the victim and a 29-year-old acquaintance from the same locality. The two men had reportedly been at odds over a money transaction for a considerable period of time.

Argument Turns Deadly

On the day of the incident, a heated argument broke out between the two, escalating rapidly into violence. The 29-year-old suspect allegedly drew a sharp knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim, inflicting severe wounds.

Despite being transported to hospital without delay, the injured man could not be saved and was pronounced dead after treatment proved unsuccessful.

Suspect Absconding; Police Launch Manhunt

Following the attack, the suspect fled the area and has since gone into hiding. Police have launched an intensive search operation to locate and apprehend him.

Meanwhile, investigators have handed the body of the deceased over to the hospital for a post-mortem examination as inquiries into the incident continue.