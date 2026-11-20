Three individuals have been arrested after a video showing them entering a monitor lizard's burrow inside the Migaswewa Forest Reserve and killing the animal with an axe was widely circulated online, according to Lankadeepa. The footage sparked strong public outrage as it spread across social media.

Acting on a tip-off received in connection with the incident, officers from the Migaswewa Police launched an investigation and successfully apprehended all three suspects.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Polonnaruwa Senior Superintendent of Police Buddhika Manathunga and Hingurakgoda Assistant Superintendent of Police S. M. Edirisinghe. The raid was conducted on the basis of confidential information received by Migaswewa Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Chief Inspector Susantha Jayaratne.

The video, which showed the suspects venturing into the monitor lizard's burrow within the protected forest reserve before striking the animal to death with an axe while filming the act, drew widespread condemnation from the public and wildlife advocates after it began circulating on the internet.

Monitor lizards are a protected species under Sri Lankan law, and the killing of such animals within a designated forest reserve carries serious legal consequences. Investigations into the matter are continuing.