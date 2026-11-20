A serving police constable attached to the Police Mounted Division is among three men arrested in connection with a crystal methamphetamine seizure at Dehianga in Muruthalawa, Peradeniya, after residents in the area alerted authorities to suspicious behaviour.

The arrests were made on the afternoon of November 17, when locals noticed the three men loitering in an unusual manner at a location in Dehianga. Residents detained the suspects and handed them over to the Peradeniya Police.

Online Transfer Used to Purchase Drugs

Subsequent police inquiries revealed that one of the three suspects was an active-duty constable. According to police, the men were not previously acquainted with one another and had allegedly converged at the location to collect narcotics they had each paid for through an online cash transfer.

The constable, a resident of Udunuwara, was found in possession of 120 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine — commonly referred to as 'Ice'. The remaining two suspects, residents of Hanthana and Tennekumbura respectively, were found carrying 120 milligrams and 110 milligrams of the same substance.

Constable Fined After Guilty Plea

All three suspects were produced before the Kandy Chief Magistrate Chamara Wickramanayake by Peradeniya Police Chief Inspector Vijitha Wijayakoon. The police constable pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined Rs. 10,000 by the court.

The case has drawn public attention given the involvement of a law enforcement officer, raising fresh concerns about drug use within the police service and the growing reach of online drug networks across the Central Province.