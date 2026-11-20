A parliamentary sectoral oversight committee has called on the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) to ensure that Sri Lankan households are not adversely affected by a recent increase in cooking gas prices by a private distributor, according to IBC Tamil.

The demand was made when the committee, chaired by parliamentarian Hector Appuhami, convened in parliament on the 18th. Officials from the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, as well as from the Consumer Affairs Authority, were summoned before the committee to explain a significant price increase imposed on domestic gas cylinders by a private company operating in Sri Lanka.

CAA Lacks Authority to Set Gas Prices

The Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority, addressing the committee, acknowledged that his institution does not hold the legal power to determine the price of domestic cooking gas. However, he stated that steps had been taken to engage directly with the private company in question, with a view to negotiating a price reduction given the hardship the increase has caused consumers.

Private Firm Cites Higher Procurement Costs

The private company, for its part, explained that its relatively smaller share of the market means it is unable to procure gas at the more competitive rates available to larger distributors. As a result, the company stated it was compelled to raise the retail price of its cylinders in line with its higher procurement costs.

Committee Demands Guarantees on Supply and Pricing

Despite these explanations, the oversight committee pressed both the CAA and the ministry to provide firm assurances on two fronts:

That there will be no disruptions to the supply of domestic cooking gas in the future

That measures will be put in place to prevent consumers from bearing the burden of further price increases

The committee's intervention reflects growing concern among lawmakers over the impact of rising energy costs on ordinary Sri Lankan households, and signals that parliamentary scrutiny of the domestic gas market is set to continue.

Related Video