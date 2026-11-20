A man who allegedly concealed a gem by swallowing it during a joint mining operation in Ratnapura has been transferred to the Welisara General Hospital after medical staff at the National Hospital of Kandy were unable to retrieve the stone lodged in his throat.

According to the National Hospital of Kandy administration, the man is alleged to have swallowed the gem while engaged in mining activities in the Ratnapura area. He reportedly attempted to induce vomiting on his own to recover the stone, but his efforts proved unsuccessful.

Concerned that seeking treatment locally would expose what he had allegedly done, the man chose not to inform anyone and quietly travelled to Kandy, where he presented at hospital claiming a stone had become stuck in his throat.

He was admitted to Ward 03 of the National Hospital of Kandy, where doctors made attempts to remove the object. However, medical staff were also unable to extract the stone.

The hospital's Police Unit, upon learning the full circumstances of the case, questioned the man and established that he had allegedly swallowed a gem. Police then notified the Ratnapura Police of the incident.

With medical staff at Kandy unable to safely retrieve the stone, hospital authorities arranged for the patient to be transferred to the Welisara General Hospital, where he is to receive further specialist medical treatment.