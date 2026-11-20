Sri Lanka has welcomed its two-millionth tourist of 2026, marking the third consecutive year the island nation has surpassed this significant arrival milestone, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

The landmark visitor, a Russian national travelling with two family members, touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake on Wednesday morning, November 20.

A Record of Consistent Growth

The achievement places Sri Lanka among a select group of destinations that have demonstrated sustained tourism recovery and growth in recent years. Following the country's first crossing of the two-million threshold after 2018, the milestone was subsequently reached on December 26, 2024, November 17, 2025, and now November 20, 2026 — each successive year seeing the target met earlier in the calendar than before.

The Ministry described the accomplishment as particularly noteworthy given the range of global challenges that have tested the international travel industry in recent times.

"The tourism industry's ability to maintain its growth despite multiple global crises reflects continued international confidence in Sri Lanka as a travel destination."

Optimism for the Full Year Ahead

With more than a month still remaining in the year, the Ministry expressed confidence that total tourist arrivals for 2026 would ultimately exceed those recorded in 2025, signalling a positive trajectory for the sector.

The earlier arrival date of the two-millionth visitor compared to previous years suggests that momentum in inbound tourism continues to build, offering encouragement to industry stakeholders, hoteliers, and service providers across the country.

Sri Lanka has been actively positioning itself as a premium travel destination in the South Asian region, and consistent growth in arrivals is expected to further bolster foreign exchange earnings and support livelihoods tied to the hospitality and tourism industries.