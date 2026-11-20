Sri Lanka and Thailand are poised to take a significant step in strengthening their bilateral relationship, with the two nations set to sign a visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders during a high-level diplomatic visit this week.

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday (20 November) for a four-day official visit that runs until 24 November. The trip, confirmed by Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is aimed at deepening ties and broadening cooperation across multiple sectors.

Visa-Free Agreement at the Heart of the Visit

The centrepiece of the visit is the signing of the Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Ordinary Passports between Sri Lanka and Thailand — a development that is expected to ease travel between the two countries and provide a boost to tourism on both sides.

The Thai Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath. Talks are expected to cover a broad range of areas including:

Tourism and hospitality

Agriculture and fisheries

Food processing

Trade and investment

Development cooperation

Meetings with Sri Lanka's Top Leadership

During his stay, Sihasak Phuangketkeow will also pay courtesy calls on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, reflecting the significance both nations attach to the visit.

Buddhist Ties Remain a Cornerstone

Beyond the diplomatic agenda, the visit carries deep cultural and religious significance. The Thai Deputy Prime Minister will preside over the Royal Kathina Robe Presentation Ceremony at the historic Asgiriya Maha Viharaya in Kandy — a tradition that Thailand has observed since 1996. This year's ceremony marks the 23rd such occasion, underscoring the enduring spiritual bond that Buddhism has long provided between the two nations.

Sri Lanka and Thailand first established diplomatic relations in 1955, with shared Buddhist heritage serving as a lasting foundation of their friendship.

A Visit for the Elephants Too

In a notable aside, the Deputy Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Pratu Pha and Sri Narong — two Thai elephants currently residing in Sri Lanka — to personally assess their well-being and welfare.

The visit is widely seen as a timely reinforcement of a relationship that spans nearly seven decades, with the prospective visa exemption deal likely to be welcomed by travellers and business communities in both countries.

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