The European Union and Sri Lanka have held fresh discussions on the island nation's critical trade preferences, with the future of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) taking centre stage amid mounting concern over Colombo's proposed counter-terrorism legislation.

The two sides met through the Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation, with the EU delegation in Colombo describing the engagement as "constructive" in a statement issued on Friday. Officials said they had "exchanged on policy developments, discussed trade facilitation and promotion of investment, and addressed matters related to the GSP+ process." No further details on the GSP+ discussions were disclosed.

A Lifeline Under Scrutiny

The timing is significant. Sri Lanka faces a December deadline to submit its reapplication for the next ten-year GSP+ scheme, as the current arrangement expires at the close of this year. The concessions grant tariff-free access to the EU market for the vast majority of Sri Lankan exports — a benefit of enormous consequence for the country's garment and manufacturing sectors.

Eligibility, however, is conditional. Sri Lanka must demonstrate effective implementation of 27 international conventions covering human rights, labour rights, environmental standards and good governance. It is on these grounds that concerns are growing.

In June, EU Ambassador to Sri Lanka Carmen Moreno urged Colombo to reapply while making clear that trade benefits are tied to genuine reform. "What matters is not only commitments, but action," she stated. "We would like to see reforms translate into tangible outcomes."

The PTA Problem — Eight Years On

Sri Lanka was restored to GSP+ in 2017, in part on the basis of a commitment to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), a law long criticised for enabling the arbitrary detention and torture of Tamils over several decades. Eight years later, the PTA remains on the books. An EU monitoring mission in 2025 again raised alarm over the prolonged delay in its repeal.

The government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has proposed replacing the PTA with two new pieces of legislation — the Protection of the State from Terrorism Bill (PSTA) and a Prevention of Organised Crime Bill. Rather than resolving international concerns, the proposals have deepened them.

UN experts have specifically condemned immunity provisions for officials contained within the terrorism bill. Human Rights Watch has warned that the organised crime bill effectively replicates the same abuses embedded in the PTA. Critics argue Colombo is not repealing a problematic law — it is rebranding it.

Political Warnings at Home

The issue has also ignited debate within Sri Lanka's political landscape. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has cautioned that the country risks losing its GSP+ status over the proposed bills, arguing that the EU's longstanding demand was for the PTA's outright repeal — not its replacement with legislation of comparable severity.

President Dissanayake has since indicated that his administration will not proceed with either bill without first conducting public consultations — a step that may offer some breathing room as Colombo navigates the pressure from both Brussels and domestic civil society ahead of the December reapplication deadline.

For Sri Lanka, the stakes could scarcely be higher. GSP+ has long served as a cornerstone of the country's export economy, and any loss of preferential access to European markets would deal a significant blow to an economy still navigating a fragile recovery.

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