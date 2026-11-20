Lance Corporal Somaratne Rajapaksa, the soldier whose courtroom disclosures first led investigators to the Chemmani mass graves in Jaffna, has told Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department that he is unable to identify the burial locations and has no knowledge of a place called Chiththuppaththi, the CID has informed the Jaffna Magistrate's Court.

The CID presented Somaratne Rajapaksa's statement to the court when the Chemmani mass grave case was taken up on Thursday. According to the department, he acknowledged that while serving as a soldier in Jaffna, individuals suspected of being members of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam were buried in a particular area — but said he could no longer point out where that area was. He further stated that the name Chiththuppaththi was unknown to him.

The CID had been granted permission by the Jaffna Magistrate's Court to question Somaratne Rajapaksa about Chemmani. He is currently on death row following his conviction in July 1998, along with five other Sri Lankan soldiers, for the rape and murder of Krishanthi Kumaraswamy.

The Krishanthi Kumaraswamy Case

Krishanthi Kumaraswamy was an 18-year-old student at Chundikuli Girls' College in Jaffna. On 7 September 1996, she was stopped at the army checkpoint at Kaithady on the Jaffna–Kandy road while cycling home after sitting an examination. It was Somaratne Rajapaksa who had her taken into a bunker. She did not return home.

Her mother, Rasammah Kumaraswamy, 59, a former principal of Kaithadi Muthukumaraswamy Maha Vidyalaya, went to the checkpoint to search for her daughter, accompanied by Krishanthi's 16-year-old brother Pranavan and a neighbour, 35-year-old Sithamparam "Kirupa" Kirupamoorthy. All three were also killed.

How Chemmani Was First Exposed

It was from the dock, following his conviction, that Somaratne Rajapaksa first spoke of Chemmani. Maintaining that "we did not kill anyone — we only buried bodies," he claimed that between 300 and 400 bodies of Tamils killed by the army lay in mass graves in the Chemmani area and offered to lead investigators to the site. He was flown to Jaffna under heavy security in June 1999, and the initial excavations took place shortly afterward.

Lawyers representing affected parties raised objections to the CID's account of his statement, drawing the court's attention to a letter written by Somaratne Rajapaksa's wife.

Excavation at the Chemmani–Chiththuppaththi site resumed last year and has since uncovered human remains, including those of infants and children, found buried alongside clothing and personal belongings.

Catholic Priest Offers Testimony

In a separate but related development, a Catholic priest has told the same court that he is prepared to share what he knows about Chemmani with the proceedings.

Fr Alphonse Irudayanayagam Bernard, a former principal of St Patrick's College in Jaffna, submitted a sworn statement to the court. He served as principal of the college from 1992 to 2002, and stated that during that period — and in the course of his ministry — he gathered substantial information about the Chemmani burials, which he has retained.

Fr Bernard also noted that he had served as chairman of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Jaffna Catholic diocese and had worked closely with families affected by the war, as well as on issues of accountability for human rights violations, further enabling him to collect relevant information.

"In 1996 and afterwards, I directly participated in the excavation work related to the Chemmani human pits in Jaffna," Fr Bernard stated in his affidavit.

He added that he had been present at the Chemmani site when Somaratne Rajapaksa was brought to identify burial locations, and that he was in a position to assist the court proceedings on behalf of the victims.