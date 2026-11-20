The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has decided to cast its vote against the 2027 Budget, the party announced.

The decision signals a clear stance of opposition from one of Sri Lanka's prominent Tamil political parties toward the government's fiscal proposals for the coming year.

ITAK, also known as the Federal Party, holds a significant voice in representing Tamil constituents in Parliament, and its decision to oppose the budget reflects the party's position on the government's current spending and policy priorities.

No further details regarding the specific reasons behind the party's decision were immediately available.