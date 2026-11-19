R. Cheran, one of the most celebrated Tamil poets of his generation and a powerful literary voice for the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora, has died at the age of 66, according to reports from Tamil Guardian.

Cheran earned wide recognition for his deeply evocative poetry, which bore witness to the suffering, displacement and resilience of Tamil people during Sri Lanka's protracted civil conflict. His writing gave voice to the anguish of a homeland torn apart by war, earning him a devoted readership both within Sri Lanka and among Tamil communities around the world.

A Poet Shaped by Conflict

Born in Sri Lanka, Cheran's literary identity was inseparable from the turbulent history of the Tamil people. His verses captured the lived experience of violence, exile and longing with rare emotional depth and artistic precision. He became widely regarded as one of the defining literary figures of the Sri Lankan Tamil experience.

Beyond his poetry, Cheran was also known as a scholar and academic, contributing significantly to Tamil literature and cultural discourse through his intellectual work in the diaspora.

A Legacy That Endures

His passing marks the loss of a singular voice in Tamil literature — one that transformed personal and collective grief into enduring art. Tributes have begun to pour in from literary circles, academics and admirers who regarded him as an irreplaceable chronicler of a generation shaped by war and exile.

Cheran's body of work is expected to remain a vital reference point for those seeking to understand the human cost of Sri Lanka's civil conflict through the lens of literature.

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