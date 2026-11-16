Sri Lankan Tamil Refugee Documentary Wins Best Short Film Honour at The Hague

A documentary shining a light on the lives of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees has earned international recognition, winning the Best Documentary Short award at a prestigious film festival held in The Hague, Netherlands.

A Story Long Overlooked

The film, titled Faceless People, was directed by veteran Indian journalist and filmmaker R.K. Radhakrishnan. The documentary focuses on the experiences of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees — a community whose struggles have often gone unnoticed on the global stage despite decades of displacement, hardship, and uncertainty.

The recognition at The Hague marks a significant milestone for a film that seeks to humanise those who have lived on the margins of society, stripped of visibility and voice.

Bringing Hidden Lives into Focus

Radhakrishnan, known for his in-depth journalism covering South Asian affairs, turned his lens toward the Tamil refugee community in an effort to document realities that rarely surface in mainstream media. The title itself — Faceless People — speaks to the anonymity and invisibility that defines the lived experience of many Tamil refugees who fled Sri Lanka during and after the country's prolonged civil conflict.

The film's award win has been welcomed by advocates and observers who have long called for greater international attention to the ongoing challenges faced by displaced Sri Lankan Tamils.

International Recognition for a Regional Crisis

Winning Best Documentary Short at The Hague provides the film with a prominent platform to reach wider audiences across Europe and beyond. Such recognition at an internationally respected festival is expected to generate renewed interest in the humanitarian and human rights dimensions of the Sri Lankan Tamil refugee experience.

The achievement also underscores the power of documentary filmmaking as a tool for advocacy, bringing to global audiences stories that diplomacy and news cycles often fail to fully capture.

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