FBI Joins Sri Lanka's Fight Against Organised Scam Centres in Major International Crackdown

US Federal Bureau of Investigation Lends Support to Sri Lankan Authorities

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has stepped in to assist Sri Lankan authorities in their efforts to locate and dismantle scam centres operating within the country, marking a significant development in the battle against organised cybercrime on the island.

Growing Concern Over Scam Operations

Scam centres, which typically involve the forced or coerced labour of trafficked individuals who are made to carry out online fraud targeting victims across the globe, have become an increasingly serious concern for law enforcement agencies both locally and internationally. Sri Lanka has been identified as one of several countries in the region where such operations have taken root.

International Collaboration Strengthens the Response

The involvement of the FBI signals a heightened level of international cooperation aimed at tackling what has become a transnational criminal enterprise. By bringing American investigative expertise and intelligence resources to the table, authorities hope to significantly accelerate efforts to identify, locate, and shut down these illicit operations across Sri Lanka.

What Are Scam Centres?

Scam centres are facilities where criminal syndicates compel workers — often victims of human trafficking — to conduct telephone and online scams. Victims are frequently lured with promises of legitimate employment before being trapped and forced to defraud unsuspecting individuals worldwide. These operations have caused billions of dollars in losses globally.

Authorities Urged to Act Decisively

The partnership between Sri Lankan law enforcement and the FBI is expected to bring renewed momentum to investigations that have previously faced challenges due to the sophisticated and concealed nature of these criminal networks. Observers and civil society groups have called on the government to treat this as a matter of urgent national priority, ensuring that both perpetrators and those who enable such operations face the full force of the law.

The development is being closely watched by regional governments and international human rights organisations, who see Sri Lanka's response as an important indicator of the country's commitment to combating modern slavery and cybercrime.

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