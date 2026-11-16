Jay Shah Secures Second Term as ICC Chairman

Shah Continues at the Helm of World Cricket's Governing Body

Jay Shah has been reappointed as Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), securing a second term at the helm of the global governing body for cricket after receiving the necessary nomination to continue in the role.

The reappointment confirms Shah's continued leadership of the ICC, an organisation responsible for overseeing international cricket across all formats and member nations worldwide, including Sri Lanka Cricket, which operates under its governance framework.

A Familiar Face in World Cricket Administration

Shah, who previously served as Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), assumed the ICC chairmanship in his first term and has now been endorsed for a further period in the position, reflecting confidence among member boards in his stewardship of the sport at the international level.

His reappointment is expected to have implications for the broader direction of world cricket, including decisions relating to tournaments, broadcasting rights, the sport's global expansion, and the financial distribution model that directly affects smaller cricket-playing nations.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the continuation of Shah's leadership at the ICC carries significance, particularly as Sri Lanka Cricket navigates ongoing challenges relating to governance, international scheduling, and its standing within the global cricket community.

Sri Lanka is a full member of the ICC and subject to its governance structures and financial distributions.

ICC leadership decisions influence tour scheduling, hosting rights, and development funding for member nations.

Shah's familiarity with South Asian cricket dynamics may continue to shape regional priorities within the ICC's agenda.

Further details regarding the duration and formal terms of Shah's second tenure are expected to be confirmed through official ICC communications in due course.

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